Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $206,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

DFAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,631. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

