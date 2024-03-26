Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.01. 356,178 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.92.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

