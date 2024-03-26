Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day moving average of $425.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $352.80 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

