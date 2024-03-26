Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

