Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 5,952 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 3,268,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,759. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

