Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $86.86 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

