Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 932,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,625. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.