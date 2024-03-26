Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. 3,006,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,911. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

