Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. 2,168,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,793. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

