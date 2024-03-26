Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,450. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.17 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

