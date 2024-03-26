Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,679. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Read Our Latest Report on FITB

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.