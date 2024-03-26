Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

FITBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.