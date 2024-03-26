Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

FITBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

