Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Announces GBX 8.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 788.71 ($9.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 923 ($11.66). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,770.50). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). Insiders have bought 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.