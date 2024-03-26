Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Announces GBX 8.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 788.71 ($9.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 923 ($11.66). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 848.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.93.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,770.50). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). Insiders have bought 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567 in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.