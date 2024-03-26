First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance
Shares of First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile
