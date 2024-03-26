First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance

Shares of First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans, such as mortgage, home equity, auto, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate, farm line of credit, farm real estate, farm term, line of credit, and term loans, as well as credit cards.

