First PREMIER Bank Acquires 806 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. 3,863,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,910,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

