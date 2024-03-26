First PREMIER Bank Buys Shares of 6,364 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 867,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 740,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 559,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,573. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

