First PREMIER Bank Has $596,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $516.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.