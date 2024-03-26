First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,089 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,478. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

