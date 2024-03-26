First PREMIER Bank Sells 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $844.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

