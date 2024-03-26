First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. 319,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

