First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.6 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091,741 shares of company stock worth $170,160,841 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

