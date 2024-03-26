Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

