Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Flowserve has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

