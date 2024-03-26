Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 4.1 %

LON FLO traded up GBX 3.09 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 78.89 ($1.00). 203,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 71.59 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of £48.51 million, a PE ratio of -660.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £25,920 ($32,756.22). 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

