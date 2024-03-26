Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $17,980.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £179.80 ($227.22) and last traded at £171.19 ($216.33), with a volume of 579435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £172.85 ($218.44).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($246.43) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($214.84) to £186 ($235.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £179.33 ($226.63).

The firm has a market cap of £30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50,250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of £144.31.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

