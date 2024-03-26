F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
FMOO stock remained flat at $58.51 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. F&M Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.
About F&M Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F&M Bancorp
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.