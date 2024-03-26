FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

