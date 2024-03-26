FMC Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in FMC by 964.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

