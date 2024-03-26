Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95). Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.99).

Foresight VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £187.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,258.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.86.

Foresight VCT Company Profile



Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

