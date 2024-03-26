Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 22,750 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.25% of STAG Industrial worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 145,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,664. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

