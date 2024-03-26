Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 44,710 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.60% of Ziff Davis worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ZD traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,621. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

