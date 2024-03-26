Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,620 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cactus were worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 53,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

