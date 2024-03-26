Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 562,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 599,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

