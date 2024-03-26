Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESE traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,285. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.77 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

