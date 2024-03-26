Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. 221,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.