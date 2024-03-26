Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 53,940 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.36% of ExlService worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 640,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 80,416 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. 69,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,296. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

