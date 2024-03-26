Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 641 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,391. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

