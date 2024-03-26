Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 8,150 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.53% of Commvault Systems worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

