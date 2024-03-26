Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 99,300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of Ciena worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 237,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,306. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

