Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.21% of Oxford Industries worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 25,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,766. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

