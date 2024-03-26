Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.57 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of Clean Harbors worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

