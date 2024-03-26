Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $21.77 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $21,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. 716,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,333. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

