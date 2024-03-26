Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $23.96 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,277 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.