Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,414 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.25% of ITT worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.38. 51,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,218. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $136.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

