Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $24.56 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.33% of Onto Innovation worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.60. 42,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,649. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

