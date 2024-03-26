Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $35.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.00. 1,094,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,517. The stock has a market cap of $383.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.78 and a 200-day moving average of $428.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

