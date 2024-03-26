Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,910 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Progyny were worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Progyny by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,282. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,419. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

