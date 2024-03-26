Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.19. 21,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day moving average is $327.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $441.39.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

