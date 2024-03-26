Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 420 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $190.55. The company had a trading volume of 353,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,849. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

