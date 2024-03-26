Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stake in Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 91.23% of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DVND traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205. Touchstone Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Profile

The Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by actively selecting US large-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages that pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations.

